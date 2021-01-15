Again, road crash claims 14 lives in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After two accidents claimed a combined figure of 22 lives last week in the Western part of Kogi State, another multiple road crash has claimed 14 lives, including five children.

The accident happened on Thursday on Ajaokuta – Anyigba road, the major interconnection between Kogi Central and Kogi East.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Mr Solomon Aghure confirmed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

He said that three vehicles; two trucks and a passenger bus were involved in the accident which happened in the evening of Jan. 14.

He said the three vehicles were travelling on the same lane towards Anyingba when a truck suddenly hit the bus from behind and as a result of the impact hit the truck in its front.

Aghure said the bus was trapped between the two trucks with all the passengers before his men arrived the scene to carry out rescue operation which lasted for hours.

He, however lamented that 14 out of the 23 persons involved in the accident died on the spot while nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

“Three female children, two male children, eight women and one man were among the victims.”

The Sector Commander further explained that three men, one woman and five children, comprising two male children and three female children were lucky as they survived the accident with some injuries.

He said that the injured were taken to Holley Memorial Hospital, Ochadamu for treatment while corpses of the dead were deposited at the morgue of Grimard Hospital, Anyingba.

Aghure attributed the accident to possible break failure but said further investigation will be carried out to determine its actual cause. He enjoined road users to observe traffic rules and keep their vehicles in good conditions.