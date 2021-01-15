Buhari renews tenure of MDs of 7 river basin authorities, appoints 2 more

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of tenure for seven managing directors of the river basin development authorities.

The president also approved the appointment of new managing directors for two other river basin development authorities.

Mrs Kenechukwu Offie, Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Water Resources made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday evening.

According to the statement, the appointment took effect from Jan. 5.

The managing directors whose appointments were renewed for a second and final term are; Prof. Abdulkarim Muhammad, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, and Dr Adeniyi Aremu, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Ilorin.

Others include, Saliu Ahmed, Managing Director, Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, and Muhammad Adra, Managing Director, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, Makurdi.

The list also include, Mr Olufemi Odumosu, Ogun- Osun River Basin Development Authority, Mr Bassey Nkposong, Cross River Basin Development Authority, and Bature Mohammed, Managing Director, Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Sokoto.

The managing directors on first term appointments are, Ma’amun Da’u Aliyu, Managing Director, Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority and Mark Darefaka, Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority.

The President also approved the appointment of Mr. Aminu Abba as Executive Director, Agricultural Services, Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Kano.