Gunmen abduct 18 Kano traders in Kogi

The general insecurity in the country took a toll in Kogi State on Sunday. Eighteen people who were on transit from Kano to Abia State were abducted along the Lokoja – Okene highway on that day, by gunmen. The abductors have demanded N50m random for their release.

The victims were said to be from the popular Kantin Kwari textile market, and traveling to Aba in Abia state to buy goods when their vehicle was attacked by the gunmen and they were taken to the bush.

Daily Trust reports that the traders left Kano on Sunday with the intention of reaching Aba the following day but the journey was scuttled by their assailants.

The Managing Director of Kantin Kwari Market Management Board, Alhaji Abba Bello confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

According to him, “The kidnapped traders are 18, but we have so far confirmed the names of 12, but we suspect that their number could reach 18.

“They were all traveling to Aba in Abia state when the gunmen attacked them along Lokoja-Okene expressway in Kogi state.

“People are saying the victims are up to 20 or even more, but from what we can confirm so far, they are 18,” Alhaji Bello added.

On whether the kidnappers have so far contacted their families for ransom, the MD said he has not received any information.

However, other sources have reported that the abductors have earlier demanded N50million before they later agreed to collect N27million from their families as ransom.

Traders from Kantin Kwari market, mostly those running small-scale businesses usually travel by road to buy ‘Made in Aba’ yards from Aba, Abia’s commercial city.