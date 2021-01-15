No plan for fresh lockdown, FG assures Nigerians

No plan for fresh lockdown, FG assures Nigerians

Friday, January 15, 2021 12:16 am


Boss Mustapha

By Okon Okon
The Federal Government on Thursday urged Nigerians to disregard the news circulating on the social media that it was contemplating another lockdown.
Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), also Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, made clarification in a statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information in his office.
Mustapha also advised Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government to contain the spread of the virus by adhering to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI’s) as recommended by PTF.
“The attention of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has been drawn to some misinformation circulating on the social media to the effect that the Federal Government is contemplating another lockdown this weekend.
“The PTF wishes to state categorically that there is no such consideration at any of its meetings, nor has any recommendation been made to this effect to the President.
“The PTF frowns at such unpatriotic misinformation which is capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among the populace,” he said in the statement.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    55 Years of Nigeria’s 1st coup: What British Intelligence officials wrote about it
    2 hours ago

    APC youths endorse suspension of Kwara chairman
    2 hours ago

    Amazon film recounts epic meeting of Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke, Malcolm X, Jim Brown
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: 53 health workers infected in Edo, as one patient die
    7 hours ago

    Military escorts rescue woman, shot kidnapper dead in Edo
    7 hours ago

    Why Chimamanda is much in demand
    8 hours ago

    X-raying Ohanaeze Ndigbo at 45
    8 hours ago

    PIB:“ We Need to Produce Largest Oil Volumes Possible at Cheaper Costs”- Osinbajo