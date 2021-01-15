Ogun to boost nutrition base of children

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Determined to promote good health, sound mental reasoning and pursuit of a hunger free society, Ogun State Government has affirmed its readiness to provide adequate nutrition for children below the age of five years.

The Commissioner for Rural Development, Engr. Oludotun Taiwo revealed this at a stakeholders meeting on multi-sectional synergies for food and nutrition screening, at the Ministry’s conference room in Abeokuta. He noted that the present administration was determined to encourage agencies at any level, towards improving the food base of the State.

Represented by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Augustin Oyesanwen, the Commissioner tasked participants drawn from Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, as well as Japan Initiative for Food and Nutrition Security in Africa (IFNA) to come up with plans that would enhance adequate food provision and security for citizens.

“As you converge here in Ogun State, I urge you to fashion out ways of improving food processing and production in the country. Without doubt in my mind, as experts in agricultural sector, this goal will be achieved”, the Commissioner said.

Speaking on behalf of participants at the event, Chief Scientific Officer, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nutrition & Food Safety Division, Mrs. Akinbinu Adeyinka, said the team was in the State to discuss the intervention programme carried out across Local Government Areas, and to look into possible areas of collaboration.

She added that part of the objectives was to interact with relevant officials in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, for better understanding of the strategy and assess the roles of partners working in food and nutrition in the State.

In his welcome address, the State Programme Manager, Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASTAN), Mr. Sola Ogunbo said the agency was ready to cooperate with other agencies to make live better for children.