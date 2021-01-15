Six siblings wiped out, as multiple accidents claim 15 in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Two separate auto crashes that occurred on Friday in Arue-Uromi and Agbede, in Edo state, claimed 15 lives.

The Arue-Uromi accident reportedly provoked anger, tears and sorrow, as the six casualties involved, four girls and two boys, were said to be children of the same family.

It was however not clear how exactly the accident occurred.

One account of had it that the children were crossing the road, while another said they were playing football when an approaching Mercedes Benz car that was attempting to dodge a pothole, swerved and ran into them‎, killing them at the spot.

It was learnt that residents of the area blocked the road and burnt the Mercedes Benz car.

The Agbede accident was said to be a multiple accident, that involved a petrol tanker, a Sienna bus and two other vehicles.

It reportedly claimed nine lives, eight males and‎ one female.

Unspecified number of other passengers were also said to have‎ sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Edo State Sector‎ Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Henry Benameisia, who confirmed the accident, attributed it to break failure on the part of the tanker, as well as over speeding by the Sienna bus.