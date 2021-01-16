FCT residents get 20 more centres for NIN enrolment (full list)

Saturday, January 16, 2021 10:31 pm


NIN to be linked with sim cards

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isah Ali Pantami, has approved the activation of 20 NIN enrolment centres within the FCT, to make the process easier, beginning from Jan. 18, Mr Kayode Adegoke, Head, Corporate Communications of NIMC, Abuja, has said.

A statement he issued, on Saturday, said in the same vein, the minister had approved the closure of enrolment activities at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office.

“Members of the public, residents and visitors to the FCT, wishing to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN), should use the NIMC centers”, he said.

He identified the locations of the centres as: NIN State offices in Wuse, Abaji area council, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje, alongside special centers at Dei-Dei, Dutse and Federal Housing Authority, Gwarinpa.

Other centres, he said, include: High Court, Lugbe, AEDC office Jiwa, Women Development Secretariat Karshi, Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi, Chief’s Palace, Kurudu, Nigerian Custom Service, Karu and NIPOST Kubwa.

The statement further identified other approved centres, run by licensed private agents, at NIN Enrolment Centres Ibro Hotel, Wuse 2, Afritech multi Concept, Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCC, Wuse 2, and NIN Enrolment Centre at No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

“Members of general public within the FCT are hereby advised to visit any of the above listed enrolment centers closest to them for NIN registration and issuance,” the statement said.

