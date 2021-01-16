Museveni re-elected President of Uganda

Hope of a change in Uganda was dashed on Saturday as the country’s long-time president, Yoweri Museveni, was declared the winner of the presidential election.

The Commission declared that Museveni who had ruled the country for 35 years was re-elected with 58.64 per cent of the vote to defeat his major challenger, pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine.

Eleven candidates contested for the top seat, including two retired generals who turned against their former boss, in an election already overshadowed by violence.

But only Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, is said to have a real chance of winning against Museveni.

Museveni, 76, is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders and has changed Uganda’s constitution to enable him to run for yet another five-year term.

Wine, 38, is believed to solidly lead the mass of young voters against the ruling generation.

But announcement from Uganda Electoral Commission on Saturday around 9:00 am showed that Museveni was leading.

Election results from from 86 per cent of polling stations indicated that the incumbent president garnered 5,300,831 votes (58%) while main opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine got 3,119,965 votes (34.62%).

Ugandans expect the final results of the election later in the day.

Meanwhile, Kyagulanyi has alleged widespread fraud during the election, (dpa/NAN)