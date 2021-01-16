Museveni re-elected President of Uganda

Museveni re-elected President of Uganda

Saturday, January 16, 2021 5:12 pm


President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

Hope of a change in Uganda was dashed on Saturday as the country’s long-time president, Yoweri Museveni, was declared the winner of the presidential election.

The Commission declared that Museveni who had ruled the country for 35 years was re-elected with 58.64 per cent of the vote to defeat his major challenger, pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine.

Eleven candidates contested for the top seat, including two retired generals who turned against their former boss, in an election already overshadowed by violence.

But only Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, is said to have a real chance of winning against Museveni.

Museveni, 76, is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders and has changed Uganda’s constitution to enable him to run for yet another five-year term.

Wine, 38, is believed to solidly lead the mass of young voters against the ruling generation.

But announcement from Uganda Electoral Commission on Saturday around 9:00 am showed that Museveni was leading.

Election results from from 86 per cent of polling stations indicated that the incumbent president garnered 5,300,831 votes (58%) while main opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine got 3,119,965 votes (34.62%).

Ugandans expect the final results of the election later in the day.

Meanwhile, Kyagulanyi has alleged widespread fraud during the election, (dpa/NAN)

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    58 mins ago

    Nigerian troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, destroy 7 gun trucks in Borno
    2 hours ago

    Olowu of Kuta speaks on why dependants of fallen heroes must not suffer
    7 hours ago

    Aregbesola to Alaafin on 50th Coronation: You’ve Conducted Yourself With Grace
    8 hours ago

    WAFU U-17: Lucky Eaglets qualify for final
    8 hours ago

    Elumelu’s Heirs Holdings acquires 45% OML 17 from Shell, Total, ENI
    9 hours ago

    How we will stop fake COVID-19 vaccines from coming to Nigeria – NAFDAC
    9 hours ago

    NDDC bribery allegation: Malami asks accusers to report him to the police
    9 hours ago

    How AIG Babas died suddenly in Lokoja – Police