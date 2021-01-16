Nigerian troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, destroy 7 gun trucks in Borno

Nigerian troops have eliminated scores of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists during the invasion of their base at Marte town in Borno State.

The military in a statement on Saturday said the terrorists had attempted to invade and take out the soldiers in the military base. But acting on intelligence information, the troops had tactically withdraw from their base before the arrival of the terrorists.

The troops later returned to confront the terrorists who had by then took over the base, killing many of the invaders and destroying their vehicles.

They however, returned, ambushed and neutralized several terrorists who had already invaded their base.

It was gathered that the ground troops and Air Task Force, which prosecuted the operation between 6:30 and 8:00pm, destroyed seven gun trucks belonging to the ISWAP insurgents.

Confirming the development in a statement, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, acting Director Defence Media Operations said “Troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO in conjunction with the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE have effectively destroyed 7 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ gun trucks and decimated several unconfirmed number of the terrorists when they attempted to attack their location at the outskirts of Marte in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The gallant troops, based on reliable information about the attack, had positioned themselves in an ambush site where they tactically withdrew to, and awaited the arrival of the terrorists before they opened fire which led to the fierce battle that resulted in the successes recorded as indicated above.

“The troops are still engaged in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists for further exploitation. Further details of interest to members of the public will be communicated later.”

PRNigeria gathered that the videos of the tactical manoeuvre and aerial bombardments of air task force would soon be released. The military formation is safe in the hand of the Nigerian troops.