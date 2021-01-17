APC wins all seats in Kano LG poll

APC wins all seats in Kano LG poll

Sunday, January 17, 2021 11:55 pm


APC

By Rabiu Sani-Ali

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared all the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship seats at the Saturday’s Kano State local government councils poll.

Prof. Ibrahim Garba-Sheka, Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission disclosed this while announcing the results of the election on Sunday in Kano.

Garba-Sheka said that candidates of the APC emerged winners of the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship positions in the election.

“The total votes scored by the candidates is 2,530.577 million. Work is still in progress to ascertain the total votes scored by candidates of other political parties,” he said.

Garba-Sheka said the election was generally peaceful in the 11,500 polling unit across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

While commending Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for his support and non-interference, the chairman thanked the Civil Society Organisations for their support towards ensuring free, fair and credible election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 political parties took part in the election.

 

 

