Former Minister Martins-Kuye dies at 78

Former Minister Martins-Kuye dies at 78

Sunday, January 17, 2021 2:09 pm


Jubril Martins

Former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye, on Sunday morning died, aged 78.

The minister’s political godson, Sen. Lekan Mustapha, representing Ogun East senatorial district in the Senate, confirming his death.

Sen. Mustapha described the death of Martins-Kuye as shocking, saying he was not just a mentor but a pathfinder.

According to reports, the former minister would be buried by 4.00 p.m. on Sunday according to Islamic rites.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the politician was appointed Minister of State for Finance in June 1999 during the first term of President Olusegun Obasanjo, serving until June 2003.

The then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan also appointed him as Minister of Commerce and Industry on April 6, 2010.

Late Martins-Kuye was born on August 1942 in Ago Iwoye town in Ijebu North local government area of Ogun state.

He was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) under the platform of which he was elected a senator in the Nigerian Third Republic.

Martins-Kuye became a member of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) towards the end of the Sani Abacha regime.

He also contested the governorship of Ogun on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Navy arrests 24 suspected oil thieves in Ondo
    17 mins ago

    48 die, 97 injured in militia attack in Sudan’s West Darfur State
    24 mins ago

    Ekiti to spend over N1.4bn on Amotekun in 2021 
    1 hour ago

    Remembering Chinua Achebe
    3 hours ago

    Marwa at NDLEA: A Well Deserved Appointment
    5 hours ago

    Matthew Kukah in the Eye of a Storm
    6 hours ago

    Oyo-Ogbomosho highway: Stop giving building approval on right-of-way, FG tells Oyo govt.
    6 hours ago

    U.S. vows action against election riggers in Uganda