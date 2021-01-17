Leicester City go second in EPL after beating Southampton

Leicester City go second in EPL after beating Southampton

Sunday, January 17, 2021 8:52 am


Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring a goal

Leicester City beat Southampton 2-0 on Saturday to go second in the ongoing 2020/2021 English Premier League (EPL).

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored the goals to lift Leicester City to within one point of Manchester United, who play at third-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

Brighton and West Brom both picked up vital wins in their fight for survival Saturday while Chelsea and West Ham moved up the table with wins in the day’s other matches.

Maddison fired Leicester City ahead eight minutes before half-time and Barnes added a second deep into time added on to put Brendan Rodgers’ side above champions Liverpool.

Liverpool can regain the top spot, though, if they beat leaders Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Fulham’s hopes of getting anything from their west London derby at home to Chelsea ended when Antonee Robinson was sent off for a nasty challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Mount scored the only goal 12 minutes from the end to secure Chelsea a 1-0 win, lifting them to seventh, but only seven points behind the leaders.(dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Matthew Kukah in the Eye of a Storm
    1 hour ago

    Oyo-Ogbomosho highway: Stop giving building approval on right-of-way, FG tells Oyo govt.
    1 hour ago

    U.S. vows action against election riggers in Uganda
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: NCDC reports 1,598 new infections, 7 deaths
    2 hours ago

    Is it goodbye to Nigeria?
    12 hours ago

    FCT residents get 20 more centres for NIN enrolment (full list)
    13 hours ago

    Truck drivers destroying ongoing construction on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – FG
    16 hours ago

    Nigerian troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, destroy 7 gun trucks in Borno