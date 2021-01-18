 Finally, ambassadorial list out: Adesina posted to Togo; Seriki, Spain; Ishola, UK

The much expected ambassadorial list is out. Debo Adesina, the Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, is Nigeria’s Ambassador to Togo.

Also on the list are former Minister of State for Defence, Demola Seriki, who will serve in Spain; Sarafat Ishola, Minister of Mines and Steel, will be High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

There is a redeployment on the list as Dr. Uzoma Emenike, Nigeria’s current Ambassador to Ireland, will be Nigeria’s new envoy in the United States. M.I. Bashir will serve as deputy ambassador.

The list shows that there are 52 non-career envoys posted out by the President and 43 career ambassadors based on the confirmed list from the Senate. “About 11 ambassadors were re-appointed but eight were retained in their current countries of posting while three others were redeployed.

The list shows that the eight ambassadors that will remain at their duty posts include: Mohammed Rimi (United Arab Emirates), Jidda Baba (China), Gani Bura (Lebanon), Yusuf Tuggar (Germany), Baba Madugu (Switzerland) and Deborah Illiya (Congo).

Ambassador Tijani Muhammmad-Bande will also retain his position as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York while Adeyinka Asekun will remain the High Commissioner to Canada.

According to the list, Modupe Irele, Nigeria’s current Ambassador to France, is to proceed to Hungary, just as Eniola Ajayi, the Ambassador to Hungary will be going to the Netherlands.

Ms Ijeoma Chineyerem will be going to Ireland, while Oma Djebah will be posted to Thailand Other non-career envoys here include Abdulahi Shehu (Russia), Haruna Manta (South Africa), Kayode Laro (France), Paul Adikwu (The Vatican), Abubakar Moriki (Japan), Mrs. Opunimi Akinkugbe (Greece) and Ali Magashi (South Korea)

Other postings include M.O. Abam (Italy), N.A. Kolo (Israel), A. Sule (India), G.Y. Hamza (Ghana), A.N. Madubike (Australia) and O.C Onowu (Belgium).

The remaining appointees will be expected to serve as deputy ambassadors or heads of mission.

The following will serves as deputy envoys or heads of mission: A.E. Alleboy (Deputy Ambassador to France), G.E. Edokpa (Deputy Permanent Representative to The UN), Ben Okoyen (Cuba), G.M. Okeke (Deputy Head of Mission to Switzerland), S.Sani to London, (Deputy High Commissioner to UK), I.A Iwejuo (Ethiopia as Deputy Ambassador), I.A. Alatishe (Deputy Ambassador to Russia) and I.R. Ocheni (Germany).”