How bandits killed Ward Head, 80-year-old woman, 3 others in Kaduna

Monday, January 18, 2021 12:08 am


Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Kaduna State Government said on Sunday that bandits killed an 80-year-old woman and four other people in separate attacks in parts of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement.

He said the old woman was killed when the bandits attacked Sharu village in Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state where they raided several homes.

“As they shot sporadically, Hauwa Umaru, 80, was hit by a bullet and died instantly.

“In another incident, gunmen killed the Ward Head of Konti in Chikun LGA.

“Also in Chikun LGA, bandits killed two locals at Dande.

“In Giwa LGA, bandits barricaded the road between Fatika and Kidandan and opened fire on commuters plying the road.

“Also one unidentified woman was killed, and three other persons were injured in the attack,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir el-Rufai, who expressed sadness over the attacks, had condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of persons injured in the attacks.

Aruwan said the governor also urged security agencies to ensure diligent investigation into what he described as disturbing incidents.

