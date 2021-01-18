Match Day 5 results in 2020/2021 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 5 fixtures in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:

Plateau United 3-0 Adamawa United

Rivers United 3-1 Heartland FC

MFM FC 1-1 Rangers International

Enyimba International 2-1 Kano Pillars

Jigawa Golden Stars 0-0 Kwara United

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Warri Wolves

Lobi Stars 2-1 Dakkada FC

Nasarawa United 1-0 Katsina United

FC IfeanyiUbah 1-1 Abia Warriors

To be played on Monday:

Akwa United vs Wikki Tourists