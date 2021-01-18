Match Day 5 results in 2020/2021 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 5 fixtures in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:
Plateau United 3-0 Adamawa United
Rivers United 3-1 Heartland FC
MFM FC 1-1 Rangers International
Enyimba International 2-1 Kano Pillars
Jigawa Golden Stars 0-0 Kwara United
Sunshine Stars 1-0 Warri Wolves
Lobi Stars 2-1 Dakkada FC
Nasarawa United 1-0 Katsina United
FC IfeanyiUbah 1-1 Abia Warriors
To be played on Monday:
Akwa United vs Wikki Tourists
