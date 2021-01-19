2023 presidency: Drama as Kogi, Ebonyi lawmakers make counter requests

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mathew Kolawole led seven other members of the house to Ebonyi State on Monday, in continuation of a sponsored political adventurism.

The Kogi contingent was in the State to seek support of their Ebonyi colleagues for the 2023 Presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello. They also offered Bello’s Vice-Presidential ticket to Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

The meeting however witnessed a mild drama. The visiting team’s request was given a conditional approval and they also received a counter offer of the Vice-Presidency for their Principal.

Kolawole who spoke at Ebonyi Speaker’s lodge, said it was the turn of the North Central zone to produce the President of Nigeria.

He said Governor Bello has performed admirably and won several awards especially on security, which was an indication he could handle the security challenges in the country.

He claimed that Bello was the best candidate to rule Nigeria in 2023. He explained that the North-Central and South -East regions deserved most consideration for the positions of Nigeria President and Vice President, in 2023.

He added that the two geographical zones had not been given chance to occupy the nation’s Presidency, noted that the support of Ebonyi to the Bello’s 2023 project, would automatically make Governor Umahi become the Vice President.

“Your people will benefit more. We in Kogi House have robust relationships with the executive arm. For best functionality, you need cordiality with other arms. Our Governor is the youngest and doing well including security.

“We have passed vote of confidence on him. We went further to look at the geopolitical zone in the country. We passed the resolution that our governor should be the first to contest the president in 2023.

“Let there be fair sharing in the position. North Central should produce the president in 2023. It’s a notification that our governor will be contesting for the president in 2023. We urged the APC members in the State that the North Central and South East should produce the president and vice president in 2023.” Kolawole proposed.

National Vice Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of Nigeria, (South-East Zone) and Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, in remarks said the state legislators will support the Kogi State Governor, to become President in 2023, should the APC chose him as Presidential candidate.

However, the Ebonyi Speaker noted that based on equity, the South-East zone deserved the presidential position, but would have no option to support anyone chosen by the Party, since according to him, party is supreme.

“I appeal that if the Party zones the presidential position to the South-East zone, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi should be supported to rule the country, while Governor Bello can still be supported to be his Vice President”, he said.