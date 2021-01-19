Gunmen abduct Professor, kill son in Zaria

Gunmen abduct Professor, kill son in Zaria

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 8:53 am


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Gunmen had kidnapped Prof. Aliyu Mohammed of Department of Agriculture, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, and killed his son, Abdulaziz.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the don, who is also the Wazirin Wusasa, was abducted Sunday night at Wusasa, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Mr Usman Aliyu, son of the kidnapped professor, told newsmen in Zaria that the incident took place on Sunday at about 10.30 p.m.

He said besides kidnapping his father and killing one of his brothers, they also shot Malam Abubakar Kabir, who is a younger brother to the deceased (Abdulaziz Aliyu).

Aliyu said no sooner than he returned to the family house at 10.30 p.m on Sunday, he heard sudden gunshots and took cover by hiding somewhere in the compound.

According to him, when the gunshots stopped, he called out to one of his younger brothers who informed him that they (gunmen) had killed their brother and kidnapped their father.

He said the deceased had already been buried according to Islamic rites while the one shot was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Alhaji Ahmad Amfani, the Ward Head of Kuregu, Wusasa, said the community made effort to reach some security agencies, but their effort was not successful as none responded to the distress call.

The state police command is yet to react to the development.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government had also confirmed the report through its Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.
Aruwan said in a statement on Monday that intelligence information said the bandits kidnapped Mohammed and killed his son.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    It’s time to rethink licensing rounds, By NJ Ayuk
    3 hours ago

    Kaduna State varsity, ABU Zaria, others announce plans for resumption
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: FG tackles conspiracy theories, says vaccines will not alter DNA
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,617 new infections, 14 more deaths
    4 hours ago

    As Trump Leaves, Soyinka Replies Critics of His Green Card Tearing
    12 hours ago

     Finally, ambassadorial list out: Adesina posted to Togo; Seriki, Spain; Ishola, UK
    12 hours ago

    Edo gets new Police Commissioner
    12 hours ago

    Forensic expert testifies, as Obaseki’s certificate saga resurfaces at Edo tribunal