Ogun tanker fire claims three lives, vehicles

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Three persons were burnt to death while several others sustained different degrees of injuries as a fuel tanker caught fire early Tuesday morning in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

It was gathered that the fire incident that started at about 8am along popular IBB Boulevard, Kuto-Oke-Ileweo road where CBN and GT Bank are located also razed five vehicles and motorcycles.

Commissioner for Special Duties Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo who was at the scene said the rescued victims have been taken to hospital and were being treated on government expenses.

He also assured that investigation would immediately commence on the cause of the accident to avert re-occurrence.