APC group warns Kogi Governor over comments on covid-19 vaccine

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A group known as All Progressives Congress Mandate Defenders has berated the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello over his utterances on Covid-19 vaccines, describing it as an incitement to commit war crime and an affront on President Mohammodu Buhari.

The group said its attention has been drawn to the trending video where Bello, was seen telling his supporters not to accept the Covid-19 vaccines claiming the vaccines were meant to kill and not safe lives.

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to acquire the Covid vaccines and get Nigerians inoculated.

Ifeanyi Emeka, National Publicity Secretary of APC Mandate Defenders, in a statement made available to news men on Tuesday, January 19, said Governor Bello has “the right to be foolish but extending such foolishness beyond his boundary will not be allowed or tolerated” as the scourge of the virus increases across the country.

“Discouraging Nigerians not to accept the Covid-19 vaccines in the face of the ongoing biological war is tantamount to incitement to commit war crime. Besides, no vaccine would be administered on any Nigerian without passing through NAFDAC re-validation.”

Emeka further explained that there are different types of vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation as well as the various regulatory bodies across the globe.

“Some of the approved vaccines are Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine, Moderna Vaccine, Sinovac Vaccine among others”.

‘In lieu of the foregoing, we are aware that the governor has been going round campaigning to become President and we have no problem with that at all, but inciting the Nigerian people against President Buhari and his government simply because he wants to succeed him in 2023 is unacceptable.

He added that “he who must destroy another person for him to succeed must have destruction awaiting him at the point of his success.

“Again, we wish to restate that we have no issue with Gov. Yahaya Bello’s Presidential ambition whatsoever, but allowing such ambition to make him to start fighting the current President of the country and usurping his constitutional powers is unacceptable.

“Hence, we will resist his covert and overt strategies aimed at destroying the government of President Muhammadu Buhari who still have some years to make Nigeria better.

“Therefore, we call on Nigerians to continue to ignore Gov. Yahaya Bello and rally round President Muhammadu Buhari as he strives to fulfil his campaign promises to the people because inside every cynical person, there is a disappointed idealist”. he added