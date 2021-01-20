Benin jailbreaks: Edo opens portal for reporting fleeing inmates

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Government has opened a portal for members of the public to submit credible information that could lead to the arrest of fleeing inmates from two Medium Security Correctional Centres (MSCC) in Benin City, the state capital.

This is even as it placed a reward of up to N250,000 for information that could lead to the rearrest of escapee prisoners.

The Managing Director Designate of Edo State Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), Emmanuel Magnus Eweka, disclosed this in a statement in Benin, on Wednesday.

He urged members of the public with useful information relating to the fleeing inmates to log into the portal: www.edostate.gov.ng/fugitives, to submit their reports.

He added that members of the public can also submit information on the fleeing inmates to fugitives@edostate.gov.ng.

Eweka noted that the development is in line with the recent directive by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on the deployment of technology to ensure the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates.

According to him, “The Agency has built a website with the photographs of the fleeing inmates from the White House and Oko Prisons, as part of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s drive and recent announcement to the public on new measures to recapture the inmates that escaped from prisons in Benin City, the state capital.”

According to him, information submitted on the portal by members of the public will be redirected to the Edo State Command and Control Centre and security agencies for follow-up.