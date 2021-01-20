Biden sworn in as 46th US president, appeals for unity                                          

By Nehru Odeh

In a moving speech characteristic of the one he gave following the confirmation of his electoral victory, President Joe Biden has called on all Americans to come together and work towards the realization of the American dream.

He made this appeal shortly after he was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United State. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath as Biden placed his hand on his family Bible.

The ceremony, which was heavily guarded by 25,000 troops, took place on the steps of the US Capitol ahead of Biden’s inaugural address

In a grand ceremony that was witnessed by former presidents George W,. Bush and Barack Obama Bill Clinton as well as former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Dan Quale, Biden waxed emotional as he went memory narrating the huge sacrifices former leaders of the United States had made in the past.

Former President Donald Trump, who kept his word, was conspicuously absent at the inauguration as he had flown to Florida on Wednesday..

Biden made his appeal for unity against the backdrop of the violence that greeted his emergence as President of the United State and pledged to work with all Americans, regardless of the colour of their skin, the religion they profess and their political affiliation.

He also said he will be a President for all Americans, echoing the famous statement he had made after his electoral victory was confirmed.

The President, who acknowledged the fact that he has an Herculean task ahead, citing economic downturn and the Coronavirus that is currently ravaging the country, also appealed for the support of all Americans to surmount the numerous challenges.

American artistes Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez added colour to the ceremony. While Lady Gaga sant the national anthem of the United States, Jennifer Lopez put up a scintillating performance.

At 78 years old, Mr Biden is the oldest incoming US president — and he will be joined in governing the country by Kamala Harris, the former senator from California who will serve as the first female and first black vice-president.