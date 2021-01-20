Gov. Abiodun visits scene of tanker fire

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Ogun state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun on Tuesdsy visited the fire scene of a tanker carrying PMS that fell at IBB Bourvuad in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The driver of tanker which fell and exploded at about 8am was reported to have lost control.

Abiodun arrived the scene of the explosion and educated the public on its dangers.

He said based on the reports he received, three people were confirmed dea while six others sustained injury. Five cars and two motorcycle also got burnt in the incident. The Governor noted that the injured were already receiving state-sponsored medical attention.

He assured the people of their safety explaining that all measures will be put in place to avoid reoccurrence.

The governor however announced a restriction on all articulated Trucks on the road.

One of the survivals who refused to mention her name narrated her experience. She said she had gone to drop her children in school when the incident happened.