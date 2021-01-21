COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,386 new infections, 14 deaths

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,386 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 114,691.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria has so far tested 1,198,758 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC said 14 new COVID-19 patients were confirmed dead in the last 24 hours, while the total death toll stood at 1,478.

The health agency website showed that Nigeria had successfully treated and discharged 92,336 COVID-19 patients, following the discharge of 1,136 additional patients in the last 24 hours.

The public health agency said the new cases were reported in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Lagos State, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, recorded 476 new infections bringing the total number of the infections in the state to 42,427.

“Other states with new cases included, Rivers-163, FCT-116, Kaduna-114, Oyo-68, Plateau-62, Ogun-56, Imo-55, Osun-55, Edo-51, Anambra-50, Kwara-44 and Kano-17.

Ebonyi recorded 14, Cross River-10, Delta-10, Jigawa, eight; Bayelsa and Ekiti recorded six each, Borno and Taraba, two each; and Zamfara had one, the NCDC said.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide.

NAN reports that between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17, the number of new confirmed cases in Nigeria increased to 10,300 from 9,940 in one week. The new cases were reported in 34 states and the FCT.

The number of discharged cases in 28 states and the FCT increased to 9,287 from 4,986 in week one.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is put at 1.3 per cent.

The number of reported deaths in the last one week in 15 states and the FCT was 77.

The number of international travellers with COVID-19 positive result was 689, compared to 817 in the first week of 2021.

In Africa, confirmed COVID-19 cases are 3,238,577 with 78,351 deaths and a CFR put at 2.4 per cent.

Globally, confirmed COVID-19 cases are 93,194,922 with 2,014,729 deaths and a CFR of 2.2 per cent. (NAN)