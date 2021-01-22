Afghan security forces kill 16 Taliban militants

Afghan security forces stormed Taliban hideouts in Khogiani and Shirzad districts of the eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday killing 16 militants, a statement from the provincial government said on Friday.

The operations, according to the statement, were conducted late Thursday night in Akram Khil area of Khogiani district and Hashim Khil area of Shirzad district and those killed included five group commanders.

Two hideouts and two checkpoints of the militants were also destroyed during the raids, the statement added.

The Taliban has yet to make comments. (Xinhua/NAN)