Afghan security forces kill 16 Taliban militants

Afghan security forces kill 16 Taliban militants

Friday, January 22, 2021 10:14 am


Afghan security forces respond to the gun attack

Afghan security forces stormed Taliban hideouts in Khogiani and Shirzad districts of the eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday killing 16 militants, a statement from the provincial government said on Friday.

The operations, according to the statement, were conducted late Thursday night in Akram Khil area of Khogiani district and Hashim Khil area of Shirzad district and those killed included five group commanders.

Two hideouts and two checkpoints of the militants were also destroyed during the raids, the statement added.

The Taliban has yet to make comments. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Facing 2021: Notes to the Nigerian Left 
    30 mins ago

    America’s Drive And What Makes Its Democracy Thick
    46 mins ago

    Aregbesola Charges NSCDC’s Acting Commandant General On Professionalism
    1 hour ago

    Pray, Where Is Andrew Now?
    2 hours ago

    Woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop blames ex-lover
    2 hours ago

    Japan doubles down on Tokyo Olympics, denies report of cancellation
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surge with record 1,964 new infections
    2 hours ago

    Alaafin’s letter to Buhari: Act now or Yoruba’s Agbekoya, OPC, others, will fight the Fulani