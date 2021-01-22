Aregbesola Charges NSCDC’s Acting Commandant General On Professionalism

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has charged the Acting Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), DCG Hillary Madu on the need for improved professionalism in the activities of the Corps.

The Minister spoke during the presentation of the acting CG to him by the Commissioner in charge of Appointment and Promotion at the Civil Defence Corrections Fire and Migration Board (CDCFIB), Alhaji Ado Ja’afaru.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Aregbesola charged the acting CG to, “identify low hanging fruits in your interim stay at the helms of affairs of your service. Take actions that will boost the morale of your men. I want to work with you to reshape your Corps so as to make it a reliable and robust assistant to the Nigeria Police.

“You are not the main security provider, but you are a supportive internal security provider. This is not meant to be derogatory, however, it is to sharpen the way you perform your duty and play your role in a way that will enhance internal security in the country”.

The Minister also reminded him of the central role of the NSCDC in agro-protection, saying: “Albeit, you are a main and front-liner in agro-security provision, so you must be conscious of that fact. You have to protect our farming communities and farmers, be it small, medium or largescale farmers to guarantee food security for the country”.

Aregbesola stated further that, “the prevalence of deadly fire incidence which is usually a fallout of lack of adequate protection or weakness in the protection of the pipelines must equally be focused on. I want you to develop a strategy that will eliminate the destruction of our pipelines which usually lead to these deadly fire incidents.”

The Minister informed that he has made recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari based on the recommendations of the Adhoc Committee on the most suitable candidate to replace the outgone CG.

The presentation of the Acting CG to the Minister followed the submission of the report by the Adhoc Committee on the screening and selection on substantive CG for the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) and NSCDC which was earlier presented to the Minister.

While presenting Acting CG, Commissioner Ado Ja’afaru stated that upon the presentation of his committee’s report to the Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who is also the Chairman of the board, directed the outgoing CGs of the two services under consideration to handover to the most senior officers in their respective service.

Alhaji Ja’afaru is also the Chairman of an Adhoc Committee setup to screen and recommend suitable candidates for the vacant positions according to extant laws.

Whilst the already retired CG of the NSCDC handed over to DCG Hillary Madu, CG of the NCoS who had his passing out parade today, Thursday, 21 January, 2021 handed over reins of affairs in his service to DCG John Mrabure.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Board Commissioner in charge of Discipline and General Purpose, Major General Emmanuel Bassey (Retired); and Board Secretary, Alhaji Alhassan Yakmut were present at the meeting