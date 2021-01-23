COVID-19: Kogi Governor needs proper education, says Prof. Babalola

A Professor of Pharmaceutical chemistry and Pharmacokinetics, Chinedum Babalola has taken a swipe at Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State saying ‘the governor needs to be properly educated on the ravaging COVID – 19.’

Bello had continued to put doubts on the existence of COVID – 19 in Nigeria.

Lately, he also advised people to reject COVID-19. The Governor, in a video widely circulating on Facebook was seen discouraging a jeering crowd of supporters from taking the vaccines.

Daily Trust reports that speaking on the development, Babalola, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Chrisland University, Abeokuta, said Bello’s position ‘shows he needs proper education and awareness on the virus.’

According to her, massive awareness beyond rural areas must be done towards enlightening Nigerians on the use of the vaccines.

Babalola noted that COVID-19 is real, calling on Bello to renounce his early claims in the interest of the public. She said “COVID – 19 is real. I can tell you COVID – 19 is real. That’s why I said awareness is not only for those in the rural areas. It is for everybody. There are professors that are even doubting the vaccines on different pages and all that.

“So, this awareness should be from the topmost to the least. If a governor has said that, some people should also take it as their responsibility to educate him properly. COVID – 19 is killing people, I can tell you. I have lost colleagues too. I have lost friends and they died because of COVID – 19 related ill – health.

“I think the governor should be made to understand that COVID – 19 is real and the best thing he can do it to renounce it and come to his people and say ‘COVID – 19 is real. So, protect yourself.’ He needs awareness himself.”