Taxi driver jailed for spending N2m mistakenly paid into his account

Richard Elesho

For spending N2,000,000 erroneously paid into his account a 45-year-old driver, Adetunji Tunde Oluwasegun, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Kwara State High Court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, zonal office in Ilorin had arraigned the culprit on Monday, January 18, 2021 on one-count charge bordering on stealing.

He was brought before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye. The offence contravenes Section 286 and punishable under Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The charge reads:

“That you, Adetunji Tunde Oluwasegun, sometime between the month of July, 2020 and 21st of August, 2020 at Ilorin, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly took the sum of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira), property of Sherifat Omolara Sanni, which she erroneously transferred to your bank account 0008383333 domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank plc, without her consent and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 286 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 287 of the same Penal Code”

The defendant pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charge when it was read to him.

Justice Oyinloye found Oluwasegun guilty of the offence and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with a fine of N200, 000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira).

The judge also ordered the convict to pay his victim the N2 million before he finished serving his jail term.