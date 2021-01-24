COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,633 new infections, total now 120,602

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,633 cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 120,602.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website late Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has so far tested 1,241,230 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC said total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now stood at 120,602, with 95,901 recoveries recorded so far.

It also confirmed additional five coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,502 in the country.

The agency added that the additional 1,633 new COVID-19 infections were in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that while Lagos and Plateau states posted the highest number of cases, the former recorded a drop in number of infections whereas it rose in Plateau.

Lagos reported 498 cases, compared with the 831 cases it posted on Friday, while Plateau recorded 214 cases, compared with the 127 cases raked in on Friday.

Among others states with new virus infections were Kaduna-98, Edo-87, Anambra-86, Akwa Ibom-50, Osun-47, Kano-40, Oyo-40, Kwara-39, Ebonyi-28, Niger-28, Taraba-28, Ogun-27, Ondo-21, Ekiti-12, Katsina-seven, Borno-six, and Delta-two.

The public health institute said that 1,024 people had been treated successful and discharged from various isolation centers across the country.

It added that the discharged included 573 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with its guidelines.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide.