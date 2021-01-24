Gunmen abduct, kill Salihu Dovo, Taraba LG boss, nephew

Gunmen abduct, kill Salihu Dovo, Taraba LG boss, nephew

Sunday, January 24, 2021 4:49 pm


By Gabriel Yough

The Police Command in Taraba on Sunday confirmed the kidnapping and killing of the Chairman of Ardo Kola Local Government Area of the state, Mr Salihu Dovo, and his Nephew.

DSP David Misal, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jalingo.

“It’s true, the chairman was abducted by gunmen at his residence in the early hours of Sunday in Jalingo and later killed him in the bush with his brother’s son whose name we are yet to get.

“We have so far arrested one person in connection with the incident and we are hoping that he will give us leading information to enable us to arrest the rest of the killers.

“We are doing serious investigations and we shall communicate to you as soon as we unravel all the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Misal also confirmed that the two bodies were recovered from the bush between Nahuta and Garin Abata villages of Ardo Kola local government area.

