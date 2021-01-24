ICDA crisis: BoT Chair petitions IGP over threat to life

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The crisis rocking foremost Igala social cultural group, the Igala Cultural Development Association, ICDA, seems to be degenerating.

Chairman Board of Trustees of the association, Dr Omakoji Simeon Oyigun has dispatched a petition to law enforcement agencies alleging threats to his life and those of his associates. He fingered a former President of the association in the plot.

Omakoju therefore begged the Inspector General of Police(IG) and Director, State Security Services(SSS) to as a matter of urgency call one Sadiq Amodu Abubakar, the estwhile President of the Organisation to order.

In a letter of ‘Save Our Soul’,(SOS) dated January 15, 2021 to Inspector General of Police, Idris Adamu, the BoT Chairman noted with chagrin that Abubakar in a viral video, recently threatened in Igala language to destroy him and two others, including members of the Caretaker committee.

The petition with the theme: “IMPERSONATION AND THREAT TO LIFE by Sadiq Amodu Abubakar, Former President, Igala Culrural Development Association (ICDA)”, noted that the BoT Chairman of the ICDA was moved to make this “report against Sadiq Amodu Abubakar because he has courageously, fearlessly and brazenly recorded a video in Igala language where he openly threatened me (Oyiguh) and two others and made the video go viral”.

The BOT Chairman added that he should have ordinarily disregarded the video, but given his position, the nature of the threat and those encouraging him(Abubakar), he was advised to alert the head of law enforcement agencies, (IG, DSS, etc) with immediate effect, as the video clips showed clearly the threat.

Dr Omakoji Oyiguh who is also the current Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association, Kogi State chronicled in the petition on how he met the said Abubakar and the “birth” of ICDA via its registration at corporate Affairs Commission (CAC),Abuja, with Board of Trustees members.

“We began to fall apart when he started to involve the organization in political activities that were against the objectives of the registration of the organization.

“He was always carrying out activities parallel to the directives of the Board of Trustees. The lawyer who was brought by Sadiq Amodu Abubakar to register the organization with CAC is also exhausted, and frustrated by his activities”, the petition stressed.

The Chairman board of Trustees added further that following repeated disagreements with the majority of the members of the Board of Trustees, the executive committee led by Abubakar was dissolved, and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) was communicated by the Board of Trustees and the then paramount ruler of Igala kingdom, late Micheal Idakwo Ameh11 accordingly.

“His Royal Majesty, Atta Igala at that same briefing expressed his condemnation of the activities of the then President, which included giving of chieftaincy titles and awards without recourse to the palace. His Royal Majesty endorsed the dissolution of the Sadiq Amodu Abubakar executive committee by the Board of ICDA”, the petition stated.

The petition hinted further that “for him(Abubakar) to retrace his steps, he caused to be forged, the official document of IGALA AREA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL purportedly signed by Yunusa . O. Idachaba, the Secretary of the Council, and disrespectfully went ahead to host his purported Annual General Meeting and Award Ceremony on the 1st of August, 2020, after he and his executive committee members were dissolved by the Board of Trustees and endorsed by the Royal Majesty.

“The action drew the ire of Atta Igala who addressed the forgers of the document as IMBECILES and with pronouncement of curses”.

According to the petition, the BoT Chairman urged the Inspector of General of Police to invite Sadiq Amodu Abubakar to explain his desperation that has led him to continue to impersonate as President of ICDA, and use same platform to threaten lives.