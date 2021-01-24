Infighting slows down Obaseki’s government – Edo SPC

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Peoples Congress, (APC), in Edo State, Col. David Imuse (Rtd), has accused the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government of being unexplainably slow, over alleged infighting among his officials.

Imuse alleged that at a time when the number of persons who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) are on the increase, Obaseki and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are busy fighting themselves.

Imuse’s position was contained in a statement by the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party, Victor Ofure Osehobo.

He added that the alleged infighting is a confirmation that Obaseki has no plans for the state.

According to the statement, the infighting over positions and booties of victory has already thrown the state into confusion, as the wheel of governance has since stopped in all its ramifications.

He also described the PDP in the state as a sanctuary of self-centered politicians who do not care about the people because, as consumate, “power mongers and tax collectors,” their only interest is the Edo state treasury.

“Our party finds it ludicrous that in the face of the deadly second wave of the Coronavirus, the PDP and the Governor in Edo are engaged in such a deadly fight.

“It is five months after the election. There is bitter fighting and hostilities in the Edo state government apparatus.

“This is as a result of the confusion that has enveloped the PDP and Governor Obaseki regime over the sharing formula for positions in the administration.

“The vicious war for positions as ‘booty’ of a mandate which is the subject of a petition at the Election tribunal further exposes the PDP and the cabal in the Obaseki regime as power mongers who are only interested in power grabbing and mortgaging the collective patrimony of Edo.

“Edo people are watching the PDP tax collectors, as they are locked in this shameless conduct, with it’s leaders fighting openly and shamelessly over the spoils of office.

“This is so soon after facilitating the emptying of the state treasury and now are coordinating the Governor’s resolve to dubious loans from every source to sustain their greed, and milk Edo people dry.

“The harsh reality is that, with the situation at hand, there is no hope in sight for our State under the PDP and the Obaseki regime.

“Nevertheless, the APC stands with millions of Edo people in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 and advises all to observe the NCDC regulations for their individual good health and safety,” the statement said.

The statement however urged residents of Edo state to strictly abide by the directives of the Covid-19.

“We call on all Edo people to keep physical distance and wear nose masks whenever they are outside, wash your hands as often as possible with soap and running water, and use hand sanitizers and stay at home if you do not have genuine reasons to go out,” the statement concluded.

Efforts to get reaction from the Secretary to the state government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie failed, as calls to his mobile phone failed to connect.