Kogi: Former political appointees seek payment of salary atrears

Kogi: Former political appointees seek payment of salary atrears

Sunday, January 24, 2021 8:35 am


Governor Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Former Political Appointees under, Kogi’s immediate past Governor, CAPT Idris WADA, (2012/2016), have again appealed to Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to show magnanimity by paying the outstanding Four Months Salary Arears, to mark the one year anniversary in office for his second term.

They made the call in a fresh ‘Save Our Soul’ statement this weekend. They claimed “the call became necessary after series of appeal through correspondence and other means to reachout to the current administration in Kogi state, to offset the bills.

According to the Former Political Office Holders,four months salary arears will not be much for a would be President of Nigeria.

‘Four months Salary arrears. Is not too much for a governor aspiring to become president. The government can pay that, if willing.’

They noted that series of letters have been sent to the first citizen of the state, without positive response, appealing to him to show collective responsibility.

‘Letters have being written appealing to His Excellency but no result. Kindly pay the Salary arrears as sign of Good governance when celebrating your fifth year anniversary.’

They appealed to the Chief of staff to the Governor in his wisdom to previal and advise his boss appropriately, in his spirit of all inclusive style of governance.

Bello was sworn in for a second term on January 27th, 2020.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Infighting slows down Obaseki’s government – Edo SPC
    12 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,633 new infections, total now 120,602
    19 mins ago

    Buhari canvasses restructuring of ECOWAS, orders release of $20m to counter terrorism
    49 mins ago

    Didi Adodo – Another Painful Eternal Exit
    8 hours ago

    Eight 8 dead bodies recovered, many still trapped in Akungba-Akoko trailer crash
    10 hours ago

    Troops nab ‘Counterfeit Chief’ seize over 5 billion of fake currency notes
    10 hours ago

    Insecurity: Convene council of state meeting, Alao-Akala advises Makinde
    11 hours ago

    Ikpeazu dissolves cabinet, spares 3 commissioners, recalls Chief of Staff