Kogi: Former political appointees seek payment of salary atrears

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Former Political Appointees under, Kogi’s immediate past Governor, CAPT Idris WADA, (2012/2016), have again appealed to Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to show magnanimity by paying the outstanding Four Months Salary Arears, to mark the one year anniversary in office for his second term.

They made the call in a fresh ‘Save Our Soul’ statement this weekend. They claimed “the call became necessary after series of appeal through correspondence and other means to reachout to the current administration in Kogi state, to offset the bills.

According to the Former Political Office Holders,four months salary arears will not be much for a would be President of Nigeria.

‘Four months Salary arrears. Is not too much for a governor aspiring to become president. The government can pay that, if willing.’

They noted that series of letters have been sent to the first citizen of the state, without positive response, appealing to him to show collective responsibility.

‘Letters have being written appealing to His Excellency but no result. Kindly pay the Salary arrears as sign of Good governance when celebrating your fifth year anniversary.’

They appealed to the Chief of staff to the Governor in his wisdom to previal and advise his boss appropriately, in his spirit of all inclusive style of governance.

Bello was sworn in for a second term on January 27th, 2020.