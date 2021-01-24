Nigerian Economy: See How We Hurt Ourselves

By Babafemi Ojudu

The Nigerian economy is one of the largest in Africa but would have been on the same scale with China and the USA had we combined foreign and indigenous economies to push up economic sustainability.

Below is a list of companies operating in Nigeria in the early 60s.

1. African Timber & Plywood ( Nigeria ) Ltd, Sapele

2. Paterson, Zochonis &Co. Ltd

3. Hazlehurst & Sons ( W. A.) Ltd

4. Unilever Export Ltd

5. Anglo French Trading Company

6. The West African Lines Conference

7. Kingsway

8. Nigerian Breweries

9. Esther Beauty Parlour

10. C.F. A. O

11. Grizi ( Nigeria ) Ltd

12. Engineering & Metal Industries Ltd

13. Pepsicola

14. Bhojsons Departmental Store

15. BP ( West Africa ) Ltd

16. Sick – Hagemeyer ( Nigeria ) Ltd

17. Buck ( Nigeria ) Iron & Steel Merchants

18. Lion of Africa Insurance Co. Ltd

19. Texaco Africa Ltd

20. Bank of West Africa Ltd

21. BOAC – British Overseas Airways Corporation

22. Brazendale & Co Ltd

23. Cow & Gate Milk/ Food

24. Nigeria National Line

25. Lennards ( Lagos ) Ltd

26. Elder Dempster Lines Ltd

27. Air France

28. Lea & Perrins

29. Nigeria Tobacco Company Ltd

30. UTC

31. M. El -Kalio Transport Ltd

32. Mitchels ( Nigeria ) Ltd

33. The Shell- BP Petroleum Development Company Of Nigeria

34. Palm Line Ltd

35. Rolls – Royce Limited ( Oil Engine Division )

36. J. Allen & Company Ltd

37. Nigeria Hotels Ltd

38. Hercules Bicycle

39. A.G Leventis & Company Ltd

40. Apapa Chemical Industries Ltd

41. Gulf Hotels Ltd

42. Federal Palace Hotel Ltd

43. Guinea Construction Company Ltd

44. The Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd

45. Leventis Motors Ltd

46. Usha ( Makers of Sewing Machines & Fans

47. Chellarams

48. Ovaltine

49. Boots Pure Drug Company Ltd

50. Bewac

51. SCOA Motors

52. Glaxo Allenburys ( Nigeria ) Ltd

53. Thomas Wyatt & Son ( W.A. ) Ltd

54. G. Gottschalck & Co

55. Caleb Brett And Son ( Nigeria ) Ltd

56. Daimler- Benz A.G. Stuttgart

57. Armel’s Transport Ltd

58. Hawley Russel & Baker Ltd

59. G. Cappa Ltd

60. Nigeria Cement Company Ltd

61. Pimms

62. Development Corporation ( W.A.) Ltd.

63. Bhojsons & Co

64. W. Biney & Co. ( Nigeria ) Ltd

65. John Holt & Co

66. Cambridge University Press

67. S. Nassar & Sons ( Nigeria ) Ltd.

68. Heinekens ( Nigeria ) Ltd.

69. The Nigerian Plastics Company Ltd

70. Wiedemann & Waters ( Nigeria ) Limited

71. Electrolux Limited

72. Assan Umbrella Factory

73. Lucky Drinks

74. Taylor Woodrow

75. Total Oil Products ( Nigeria ) Ltd.

76. Lever Brothers ( Nigeria ) Ltd.

77. Messrs J. T. Chanrai & Co. ( Nigeria ) Limited

78. Shell

79. Motoren & Craft Wagen Fabriken ( Manufacturers of “ Krupp” Range of Vehicles)

80. Carl F. W. Borgward ( Manufacturers of “Isabella “ car )

81. The Nigerian Technical Company Ltd

82. Semperit Tyre Manufacturers

83. G. B. Ollivant ( Nigeria ) Ltd.

84. Guinness ( Nigeria ) Ltd.

85. Alagbon Industries Ltd. Aba

86. Leventis Motors Ltd.

87. Fiat S.P.A

88. Oredola Okeya Trading Co.

89. Vivian , Younger & Bond Ltd

90. United Africa Company

91. Barclays Bank D.C.O.

92. Strabag ( Nigeria ) Ltd

93. J. Allen & Co.

94. Fraissinet & Fabre Line

95. UAT

96. C. F. C Furniture ( W.A. ) Co. Ltd.

97. Law Union & Rock

98. Cope’s Pools Ltd.

99. Cappa And D’Alberto Ltd.

100. Royal Exchange Assurance

101. Mobil

102. Beck’s Beer

Mentioned above are the elite companies that put out adverts in the Daily Times at Independence celebration on October 1st 1960 congratulating the government and people of Nigeria .

Today so many of those companies are no longer in existence. Over time they have been victims of mismanagement brought about by indigenization and other hare brained policies not well thought out before implementation .

Foreign owners and managers of the companies were hurriedly sent away and the companies handed over to Nigerians many of whom may not have had the know how to manage such organizations . Today we are the worse for it. Here we are saddled with mega unemployment and majority of our people looking for job where they do not exist.

When these decisions were taken we were blinded by nationalism or outright selfishness and greed. We wanted to own what we didn’t create. Blue chip companies that would have grown to employ millions of our people were sacrificed on the alter of ‘we must take over’. Imagine what Daily Times would have been today if we have not taken it from the original owners. It would have continued to set professional and ethical standards, a standard that would have rivaled The New York Times. Other businesses and organizations would have sprung from it. The Times Institute for training journalists would perhaps have by now become world class rather than being history. Maybe by now DT would have had a newsprint manufacturing plant and a big tree plantation to feed it. Its property development arm that owned several buildings in Ikoyi and mainland would have gone into real estate and developed estates.

Growing up in the 60s and 70s my holiday trip from Ekiti to Ibadan was not complete without visits to Kingsway. Well stocked, a sparkling clean environment and an ever functioning escalator, With my cousins we took trips there daily going up and down the escalator with stories to tell my school mates in Ado Ekiti when school resumes. Imagine having Kingsway since then and with presence in all towns in Nigeria. There perhaps would have been no need bringing Shoprite and Spar from South Africa. Imagine the spin of effect of that on agriculture and manufacturing as well as distribution , and stock management , and supply chain expertise. Millions of Nigerians would have had direct and indirect employment. Don’t mind me , just having random thoughts.