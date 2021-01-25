Cases of UK COVID-19 strain found in Nigeria – FG

Cases of UK COVID-19 strain found in Nigeria – FG

Monday, January 25, 2021 11:28 pm


Chairman of PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha , disclosed this at the COVID-19 daily news conference in Abuja.

 

By Abujah Racheal

The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Monday, disclosed that four Nigerians had tested positive for the highly contagious United Kingdom  (UK) COVID-19 strain.

 Ihekweazu, who disclosed the at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, in Abuja, stated that those that tested positive included three Nigerians who had travelled out of the country, while one was in-country, adding that it was not surprising to find the new strain in the country given the frequency of travel between the UK and Nigeria.

“In the last week, we have had three reports of the UK variant of interest, the B117 strain found in individuals that have left Nigeria to two other countries.

“When they were tested, this strain was found in them within a week of returning to Nigeria. This was reported to us through the international health regulations and it is most likely this strain was acquired in Nigeria.

“With our partners, the African Centre for Excellence in Genomics in Ede, we sent 50 samples to them and one of those samples had the UK variant linked to increased transmission,” he explained.

Ihekweazu said that the agency would keep intensifying its genomics surveillance and genomics sequencing, in collaboration with its partners, as shutting down international travel would not achieve much, so long as the virus was still ravaging in  other countries.

He disclosed that the NCDC had rolled out rapid diagnostic test kits, which were used at the National Youth Service Orientation camps, adding that 22,119 individuals had been tested, with 765 confirmed cases, using the RTDs in every state, except Kogi.

Meanwhile, Ihekweazu has denied reports that the NCDC was making money from the private laboratories engaged in COVID-19 testing.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    COVID-19: FG threatens to shut NYSC camps as 731 corp members test positive
    37 mins ago

    COVID-19: FG unveils plan to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians in 2 years
    4 hours ago

    We can’t solve insecurity challenges with criminality, Makinde declares
    8 hours ago

    Alleged $2m money laundering: Court discharges Atiku’s lawyer, brother
    9 hours ago

    What propelled Trump to the US presidency- Richard Joseph
    10 hours ago

    How Tinubu, Ojudu, worked on Sunday Igboho Not to Scatter Ekiti Election
    10 hours ago

    Decision to sack Lampard very difficult – Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich
    11 hours ago

    Covid-19 Vaccine: Lagos Targets 60 Per Cent Rollout