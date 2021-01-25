INEC not ready for fresh registration of voters – Official

INEC not ready for fresh registration of voters – Official

Monday, January 25, 2021 8:32 am


INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged Nigerians to ignore fake news making the round that it would resume its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on Monday.

The commission, in a flyer titled “Fake News Alert” on its social media on Sunday, said no date had been fixed for such exercise.

“INEC wishes to inform the general public that no date has been fixed for the resumption of the CVR.

“We implore Nigerians to ignore the fake news making the rounds that the commission will open the register of voters from Jan. 25,” the flyer stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission suspended the exercise before the 2019 general elections.

Though the commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while assuming office for his second tenure in December 2020, said the resumption of the CVR across the country would be in the first quarter of 2021 but no date has been announced for the exercise.

The exercise, when commenced, is expected to continue until six months before the 2023 general elections.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    International Education Day: OSSAP-SDGs boss hails reduction in number of out of-school -children in Nigeria
    24 mins ago

    Criminal gangs vs Ondo: Akeredolu will stand firm
    34 mins ago

    Infectious disease expert warns of new, more ‘virulent’ COVID-19 strain from U.K.
    42 mins ago

    Trump impeachment article heads to U.S. Senate
    49 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria reports lowest daily number of cases in 3 weeks
    54 mins ago

    Ghana’s J.J. Rawlings, 73, a Requiem
    1 hour ago

    Alleged serial killer, Munero, killed, 12 suspects arrested in Lagos cult clash
    1 hour ago

    NDA activates admission portal for 73rd regular course