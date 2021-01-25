NDA activates admission portal for 73rd regular course

NDA activates admission portal for 73rd regular course

Monday, January 25, 2021 8:43 am


File: Nigerian troops

By Mohammed Tijjani
The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)  has announced the opening of its portal for admission into its 73rd regular course for prospective applicants to apply from Jan. 23 to April 24, according to the Registrar of the Academy, Brig.-Gen Ayoola Aboaba.
Aboaba, who made the disclosure in a statement issued, on Sunday night, in Kaduna, said admissions were open for both eligible male and female Nigerians.
” Interested candidates should log on to the application portal, rcapplications.nda.edu.ng, select “Purchase Form” and pay for their application via REMITA in the sum of N3,500.00 only.
” Please note that only payment against RRR Codes generated via the application portal would be accepted”, the statement counseled applicants.
Aboaba also said: ”all Instructions/guidelines for the 73rd Regular Course application is on the application portal (rcapplications.nda.edu.ng) and interested candidates are advised to download and read the instructions/guidelines carefully”.
He stated that applicants applying for admission into NDA, must also apply to Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) and must select NDA as their first choice institution.
Similarly, Aboaba said such applicants would be expected to sit for the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UMTE) and obtain a minimum score for the course of choice, adding that entry requirements for various undergraduate degree programmes are also detailed on the NDA website/applications portal.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    International Education Day: OSSAP-SDGs boss hails reduction in number of out of-school -children in Nigeria
    24 mins ago

    Criminal gangs vs Ondo: Akeredolu will stand firm
    35 mins ago

    Infectious disease expert warns of new, more ‘virulent’ COVID-19 strain from U.K.
    42 mins ago

    Trump impeachment article heads to U.S. Senate
    50 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria reports lowest daily number of cases in 3 weeks
    54 mins ago

    Ghana’s J.J. Rawlings, 73, a Requiem
    1 hour ago

    Alleged serial killer, Munero, killed, 12 suspects arrested in Lagos cult clash
    2 hours ago

    INEC not ready for fresh registration of voters – Official