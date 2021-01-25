Tony Elumelu Foundation: UBA S/Leone to help 500 Sierra Leoneans

By Abubakar Hashim

In a bid to boost the normal low level of participation from Sierra Leone in its annual entrepreneurship program, the new UBA MD, Usman Isiaka, last Friday, at the Brookfields Hotel in Freetown, increased the benchmark to 500. This is to encourage more Sierra Leoneans to participate in the program. This year’s exercise, was undertaken in collaboration with the country’s ministry of youth affairs, in order to bolster youth participation

Established in 2010, the Tony Elumelu Foundation TEF, is the leading champion of entrepreneurship in Africa, through its 100 million dollar fund for the identification , training, mentoring and provision of 5,000 seed capital for 1,000 young African entrepreneurs annually over a period of 10 years that commenced in 2015.

The overall objective is to minimise poverty, by empowering women and men, through economic growth and Jos creation