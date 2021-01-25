Tony Elumelu Foundation: UBA S/Leone to help 500 Sierra Leoneans

Tony Elumelu Foundation: UBA S/Leone to help 500 Sierra Leoneans

Monday, January 25, 2021 12:32 pm


The Elumelu Foundation program in Sierra Leone

By Abubakar Hashim

In a bid to boost the normal low level of participation from Sierra Leone in its annual entrepreneurship program, the new UBA MD, Usman Isiaka, last Friday, at the Brookfields Hotel in Freetown, increased the benchmark to 500. This is to encourage more Sierra Leoneans to participate in the program. This year’s exercise, was undertaken in collaboration with the country’s ministry of youth affairs, in order to bolster youth participation
Established in 2010, the Tony Elumelu Foundation TEF, is the leading champion of entrepreneurship in Africa, through its 100 million dollar fund for the identification , training, mentoring and provision of 5,000 seed capital for 1,000 young African entrepreneurs annually over a period of 10 years that commenced in 2015.
The overall objective is to minimise poverty, by empowering women and men, through economic growth and Jos creation

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Covid-19 Vaccine: Lagos Targets 60 Per Cent Rollout
    3 hours ago

    When will GTBank get it right?
    3 hours ago

    Ethnic and Religious Hatred and the Deceitful Campaigns in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    International Education Day: OSSAP-SDGs boss hails reduction in number of out of-school -children in Nigeria
    4 hours ago

    Criminal gangs vs Ondo: Akeredolu will stand firm
    4 hours ago

    Infectious disease expert warns of new, more ‘virulent’ COVID-19 strain from U.K.
    4 hours ago

    Trump impeachment article heads to U.S. Senate
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria reports lowest daily number of cases in 3 weeks