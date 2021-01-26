At last, President Buhari appoints new service chiefs

After months of agitations from Nigerians President Muhammadu Buhari finally replaced the military service chiefs on Tuesday.

In a statement, Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the President however said the service chiefs who were well passed their retirement ages turned in their resignation letter.

Adesina said the President accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service and also appointed new ones to replace them.

The Service Chiefs who resigned are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Adesina said President Buhari thanks the outgoing Service Chiefs for what he calls their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country,” wishing them well in their future endeavours.

The new Service Chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

The President congratulated the new Service Chiefs, and urges them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.