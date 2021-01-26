Criminal herdsmen being aided by Yoruba collaborators in S/West, says Gani Adams

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Are Onakakanfo of Yoruba land and social activist Chief Gani Adams has said that Fulani criminals carrying out kidnapping, rape and maiming of people in the Southwest have active support of some disgruntled Yoruba persons.

He fingered Yoruba people in the insecurity problem currently ravaging the whole region.

Adams who made the allegations during appearance on Arise Television breakfast programme on Tuesday said some Yoruba collaborators were arrested along the criminal herdsmen in the hideout of kidnappers in Osun State.

The traditionalist and leader of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC noted that without the connivance of insiders with the region, it would have been difficult for the Fulani gangs to perpetrate the level of criminality being recorded in the region.

Adams said intelligence data in his possession shows that some Yoruba people are informants and food vendors to the criminal herdsmen.

The activist also said the way a house belonging to another social crusader, Sunday Igboho was set on fire in Ibadan points to insiders abuse.

Adams called for concerted efforts and strengthening of Amotekun to overcome the menace of insecurity. He cautioned against politicising the issues pointing out that politics can only be played in a safe environment.

The Are ona kakanfo said he has been busy gathering intelligence on the Igangan face off between Igboho and Fulani herdsmen and urged Yoruba people to be their brother’s keeper.