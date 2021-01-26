EndSARS: Oyo judicial panel begins public hearing today

The Oyo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Seyi Makinde to look into cases of police brutality, victimisation and violations of human rights will begin public hearing on petitions filed before it today.

The panel, which is headed by retired Justice Bolajoko Adeniji, had last week said that it has concluded preliminary analysis of complaints/petitions submitted by victims of police brutality/victimisation in the state.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, quoted the Secretary to the Panel, Mr. H.T. Salami, as saying that petitioners and respondents served with hearing notices bearing different dates would begin to appear before the panel from today.

The public hearing, the statement added, will be held at the House of Chiefs, House of Assembly Complex, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

According to the statement, anyone attending the hearing is expected to adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines.

The panel equally called on members of the public with enquiries to direct same to the Secretary of the Panel through Phone Number 07014868686 or via email address: reportpolice@mail.oyostate.gov.ng.

The notice read: “The general public is hereby informed that the Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted by His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, to look at the petitions submitted by victims of police brutality and victimization in the State will begin sitting today.

“The panel was set up to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extrajudicial killings; to evaluate evidence presented/other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints; to recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate.

“The Panel has already concluded the preliminary analysis of submitted complaints/petitions and all the petitioners and respondents have been served with hearing notice, with each of them expected to appear before the Panel on the date contained in the respective hearing notices.

“All enquiries are to be directed to the The Secretary of the Panel through Phone Number 07014868686 or via email address: reportpolice@mail.oyostate.gov.ng.

“Please, note that all members of the public coming to the hearing are expected to adhere strictly with the COVID-19 pandemic protocols and guidelines.”