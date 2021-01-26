Photo: Sunday Igboho’s Ibadan house burnt

Sunday Adeyemo, Sunday Igboho for style, is the man of the moment in Ibadan and the South West. He is in the news again. Reports have it that his house in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital city, got burnt on Tuesday morning.

At about 3.00 am, the house, located at Soka area in Ibadan caught fire after the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, “IBEDC, switched off electricity supply to the area.”

Perhaps, arsonists took advantage of darkness to raze Igboho’s house.

The man, after giving the Fulani herdsmen ultimatum to leave Ibarapa area of Oyo state, led his men to raze the houses of the settlers.

However, no life was lost but properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.