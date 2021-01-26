Sunday Igboho: I will not blame anyone for my burnt house yet

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 10:14 am


Sunday Igboho

 

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has said he is not ready to blame anyone yet for the fire that razed his house in Ibadan early Tuesday.

Speaking to Peoples Gazette, Igboho said he will rather wait for investigation to be concluded on the fire incident before speaking on it.

He however expressed appreciation to God that nobody was consumed in the fire incident.

“I cannot blame anyone right now for the attack, not even Fulani people,” he said by telephone hours after the attack.

“We have to thank God that nobody was killed, it is more important,” he told the Peoples Gazette.

Igboho said he moved out of the house located in Soka area of Ibadan that was gutted by fire at about 3am today about a year ago to another house also in the area.

