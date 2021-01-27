Abubakar Idris distances self from Oyo herdsmen crisis

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A businessman and former governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Alhaji Abubakar Idris has distanced himself from the security crisis in Oyo State and clarified that he was not part of any peace parley on the matter as erroneously reported by a television station, News Express.

Abubakar, son of former Governor Ibrahim Idris, described the reports in which he was presented as Seriki Fulani of Igbo Ora as malicious and complete falsehood.

He demanded for retraction and apology from the station.

News Express, an online TV medium in Nigeria, had in a report widely circulated on YouTube, captioned: “Fulani leaders beg for forgiveness in Oyo”, centered on current peace efforts between Fulani Herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State and their host community, mentioned Abubakar Idris as “the Seriki Fulani of Igbo Ora” among those who participated in the peace parley.

The station also run the still picture of Abubakar throughout the duration of the news.

Abubakar in a swift reaction through a statement from his media office made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said the report has placed him in bad light.

The statement reads in part, “To drive home the point, the medium imposed the still photograph of Abubakar, an Abuja based businessman and politician to illustrate the story

“To say the least, this is Yellow journalism and character assassination at its lowest. Since the broadcast of the ill report, friends, family members and associates have inundated Alhaji Abubakar with calls, messages and even visits to ascertain its veracity.

We now wish to State as follows: “The hardworking and law abiding businessman whose photograph was imposed on the story, Alhaji Abubakar Idris does not have anything to do with Fulani herdsmen, let alone with the crisis in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State.

“The photograph used is that of a front line politician who once contested for the Governorship office of his home State, Kogi. Certainly, he is not and can not be the Seriki Fulani of Igbo Ora referred to in the video.

“For the records we state categorically and without mincing words that our own Abubakar Idris has no links whatsoever with the security crisis in Oyo or anywhere for that matter.

“Like every patriotic Nigerian, Alhaji Abubakar Idris is concerned about the security challenges facing the nation at this time. His heart goes out to every victim of the crisis and he calls for caution on both sides. There is no substitute for peace

“We therefore call on all well meaning Nigerians to disregard the malicious report even as we demand for immediate retraction and an unreserved apology from the broadcast house over its collateral damages to the hard earned reputation of Alhaji Abubakar.”