Court adjourns Naira Marley’s case till 8 March

By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria while adjourning till 8th of March for continuation of trial, today admitted more exhibits in evidence in the ongoing trial of hip hop musician Azeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley.

The presiding Judge Nicolas Oweibo in his ruling admitted the C.D containing the phone analysis of the musician tendered in evidence by the second prosecution witness Anosike Augustine on the ground that the IPhone which was analysed have been admitted in evidence in the previous proceedings

Justice Oweibo overruled the objection Naira Marley’s counsel Olalekan Ojo SAN raised and admitted the C.D in evidence and marked it exhibit F.

However the trial of the case could not go on because defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo SAN, was not in court and sought for adjournment; the adjournment was not opposed by EFCC’s counsel Bilkisu Buhari. Justice Oweibo adjourned futher trial to 8th and 11th of March, 2021.

Naira Marley was arraigned before the court on May,2019 on 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and Internet fraud by the Anti graft Agency

The EFCC alleged that some of the credit cards discovered in his residence bore the names of Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The musician pleaded not guilty to all the charge and he is currently on bail