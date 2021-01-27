Gov. Ortom tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 11:24 am


Gov. Ortom. Photo by segun Komolafe

 

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, announced on Wednesday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor, who announced the development on his Facebook page said though he is asymptomatic, he has started taking treatment to cure him of the virus.

He also advised all those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to go for test.

Ortom said, “This is to confirm that the result of my last COVID-19 test returned positive. Though I have not shown any symptoms, I have already commenced treatment. Let me advise those who have come in contact with me in the last couple of days to go for test.

“It is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should go for test to ascertain their COVID-19 status. I urge Benue people and other Nigerians to continue to observe the protocol for the prevention of the virus.

“I encourage the people not to be afraid of going for COVID-19 test as only doing so would help in containing the spread of the disease.”

The Governor and his wife had gone into isolation two times in the past after coming in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

