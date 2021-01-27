Gunmen kill ex-Benue lawmaker, wife, son, 2 others

Rampaging gunmen have wiped out a family of three in Benue State. They stormed the Nagu country home of a former House of Assembly member for Katsina-Ala Council, Benue State, Mr. Ianna Jato and killed him along with his wife and son. They also killed two other persons in Gwer West Council.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen that the family of three was killed in Mbyongo community, Nagu, a village in Katisna-Ala.

Anene said the family was killed while sleeping in the wee hours of yesterday.

The PPRO also said that another set of unknown gunmen killed two persons in Naka, Gwer West Council, adding that the police arrested five persons in connection with the crime, while investigations into the matter were still ongoing, according to Abuja Reporters.

“On December 27, 2020 about 1a.m., a gunshot was heard in High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area. Two persons were arrested at the scene of the crime, while two young men were found in a pool of blood.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital but were confirmed dead. Five more suspects have been arrested and investigation is still in progress,” Anene said.