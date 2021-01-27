Resumption: UNIBEN charges students on covid-19 safety protocols

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

As the University of Benin (UNIBEN), prepares to open its gates for resumption of academic activities, authorities of the institution have warned that the Covid-19 protocols will be strictly enforced by the University.

The University in a statement on Tuesday by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, noted that the management of the University has approved resumption for the 2019/2020 Academic Session, effective 1st February, 2021.

The statement further advised the students to come with at least five washable face masks and hand sanitisers.

“Students are expected to come into halls of residence on 1st February, while lectures-physical and on-line-commence immediately.

“Students are to note that only those who have official UNIBEN receipts of payment of school charges in all the sessions pertaining to them and have successfully filled, submitted and printed out the on-line questionnaire required of them will be allowed into the halls of residence and lecture theatres.

“Furthermore, students residing in the school hostels are expected to have, at least, five washable face masks and two 5mls vials of hand sanitizers each, while the generality of staff and students are to constantly wear their facemasks as the Covid-19 protocols will be strictly enforced by the University.

“The Vice Chancellor, Professor Lilian Salami, on behalf of management, looks forward to welcoming all students to campus for a most fulfilling academic session,” the statement noted.