Gender balancing: UN Women commends Yahaya Bello

Gender balancing: UN Women commends Yahaya Bello

Thursday, January 28, 2021 9:49 am


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has received the commendation of the UN Women for his efforts in ensuring the inclusiveness and greater participation of women in politics in the state.

The commendation was contained in a letter to the governor dated January 26, 2021 and signed by UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey.

She particularly commended the governor for giving opportunities to women to make their contributions in governance at the local government level.

The UN Women commended the governor for building an inclusive and gender-sensitive local governance system in Kogi State through the appointment of women as vice chairpersons in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

“I would further like to thank you for pushing forward the global agenda on gender equality and women’s political participation in Nigeria.

“In this same vein, I would be honoured to pay you a courtesy visit in the week beginning Monday 1st February 2021 to discuss opportunities for supporting the ongoing efforts of your government to promote women’s empowerment and gender equality in Kogi State.

The letter also requested to explore possibilities for partnership and collaboration to support the newly-appointed women deputy LGA chairpersons to succeed in their new roles.

“To facilitate follow-up interactions, UN Women would welcome the opportunity to engage with a nominated focal person from the governor’s office, the letter said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    I’m coming for you, Igboho warns criminal herdsmen in Ogun
    21 mins ago

    Toyota beats Volkswagen in 2020 global car sales
    29 mins ago

    Airtel commences NIN registration in retail outlets across Nigeria
    59 mins ago

    No vaccine will be brought to Nigeria without certification – NPHCDA
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria’s death toll rises to 1,544
    5 hours ago

    Ecobank Nigeria Targets MSMEs With Recent N50bn Subordinated Funding
    10 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu delivers 216 homes in Eti Osa, Surulere
    11 hours ago

    Makinde meets Buhari, briefs president on security situation in Oyo