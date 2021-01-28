How 4 BN Ceramics staff perished in Kogi road crash

A head on collision between two vehicles in the early hours of Wednesday claimed the lives of Four staff of BN Ceramics Company Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The accident which occurred about 10.00 am involved a bus and a Toyota saloon car..

According to an eye witness, the accident occurred when the driver of the bus over took another vehicle in a sharp bend.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC, Mr. Solomon Agure while confirming the accident said Nine staff of the company were in the vehicle.

He added that the staff worked over night and were going back to their various home after closing when they experienced the mishap.

The injured were rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the management of BN Ceramics in a statement regretted the death of some of its staff who were involved in the auto crash.

Salihu Mohammed, Human Resources Manager, of the company lamented that four staff were killed in the accident.

“The Management condoles with the family of those who lost their lives, assuring that the management is making frantic efforts to rescue and pick up the medical bills of those injured.

“The Management calls for calm amongst the staff, prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The Management used the medium to call on motorists to drive safe and check their speed limit while driving within the steel complex,” the statement added.