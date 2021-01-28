I’m coming for you, Igboho warns criminal herdsmen in Ogun

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho has vowed to take his mission of combating criminal herdsmen to all corners of the southwest geopolitical zone of Nigeria. He has also issued red card to members of that group operating in Ogun State.

Igboho, a bicycle repairer turned social crusader had last week accused some herdsmen of heightening insecurity in Igangan Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State and expunged them from the area.

The nation reports that Igboho made his next destination known in a video. In the now-viral video, Igboho said he has heard about the criminal activities of herdsmen in the state.

He said: “What many people do not know about this whole issue is that it was God that wanted to liberate Ibarapa people from the captivity of herdsmen that I went there.

“The suffering that the people of Ibarapa were going through was brought to the fore by the death of Dr. Aborode, Aborode’s death exposed a lot of things going on in that area.

“Many who have been killed and kidnapped there is not small. We however thank God that normalcy has been restored gradually.

“By the grace of God, the remaining issues in Ogun state will be resolved, all criminal herdsmen in Ogun state should get prepared I am coming.”

He lamented many politicians were trying to discourage the struggle despite his genuine intentions.

“I am more than what anybody can bribe or win over with money. I do not have any children in Nigeria that herdsmen can kidnap and no herdsmen can stop me on the way.

“Enough is enough; that is why I’m fighting this struggle. On this struggle, no going back,” Igboho declared.

He further warned politicians from sabotaging his struggle against herdsmen in Yorubaland.